Australia Building World's Largest Solar Plant

Australia is investing $1 billion (A$1.4bn) to build the world’s largest solar plant.



The plant will provide 1 GW of energy, or enough to power around 800,000 homes, Bloomberg reports. Australia is accepting bids for the construction, and will announce the winners in the beginning of 2010.

Australia has plenty of sun and plenty of desert. We can’t think many other countries that make more intuitive sense for solar power.

