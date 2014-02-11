MAP: Australia Is One Of The Top Destinations For US Migrants

More US residents have been moving to Australia, Brazil, and Germany in recent years than America is taking in from those countries, according to United Van Lines.

The mega mover says that in at least two of the past three years, those countries have enjoyed a net positive migration balance out of the U.S. United would not provide exact specifics on actual number of moves.

Nor did they provide demographics, so it’s not clear whether these are Americans or just citizens from the respective countries moving back.

The top 10 overall moving destinations in 2013 for U.S. residents were:

Germany U.K. Australia China France Switzerland Japan India The Netherlands Singapore

And here’s the full list of deficit countries. (They are not ranked.)

In 2013, the U.S. saw a moving deficit to:

Germany

Australia

In 2012, the U.S. saw a moving deficit to:

Germany

Australia

Brazil

China

Switzerland

Chile

United Arab Emirates

In 2011, the U.S. saw a moving deficit to:

Brazil

Japan

Hong Kong

Italy

And here’s a map covering all three years. The countries in red are the ones where the U.S. had a deficit twice during the period; green, once.

