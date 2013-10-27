Australia Beats England In The Opening Game Of The Rugby League World Cup

Getty/ Matt King

Australia has beaten England 28-20 in the opening game of the Rugby League World Cup at Millennium Stadium overnight.

Coming back from 10 points behind, the Kangaroos’ scrappy game began to turn around after a try set up from a kick by Cooper Cronk produced Australia’s first tournament points, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

That was all the the team needed, with Greg Bird adding to the scoreboard 10 minutes later and Billy Slater making a 60 metre run to get ahead of the English team 18-10.

Brett Morris and Darius Boyd sealed the victory with another 2 tries, despite comeback efforts from the poms.

Australia still have to face Fiji and Ireland before a certain quarter-finals appearance.

