An Unpublished Interview With John, Paul, George And Ringo, 50 Years After The Beatles Toured Australia

The Beatles (L to R) Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison wave to fans July 2, 1964, as they return to London from a tour of Australia. Photo by Getty Images

Beatles fans can now hear for the first time the full unedited version of an interview with John, George and Ringo with Melbourne radio personality Binny Lum ahead of the group’s 1964 Australian tour.

The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) has published the 16-minute conversation to mark the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Australian tour on June 11.

The audio can be found here.

Edited versions have been broadcast and included on special discs over the years but the full interview has never been released.

In the interview, the three Beatles sing “Tie me kangaroo down sport” and also speak about Australian entertainer Rolf Harris whose television program the Beatles appeared on.

National Film and Sound Archive radio curator Maryanne Doyle said:

“The Beatles were at the height of their popularity and it was a real coup that an Australian radio personality, unknown in the UK, had managed to secure an interview with the English rock band, the hottest property in show business. The fact that this occurred says as much for Lum’s tenacity as her well connected network of contacts.”

Lum’s recordings, including interviews with a young Barbra Streisand, Fred Astaire and many other Australian and international personalities, were donated to the NFSA by her daughter, Sharon Terry, and her husband Geoff Charter.

