Australia's eSafety Commissioner will be able to force platforms to get rid of BDSM and fetish content — and Australia's sex industry isn't happy about it

The Australian eSafety Commissioner will be able to compel international companies to delete accounts and their content if they are used to share explicit fetish content under a new law, a spokesperson confirms.

This is one of the new powers under the Government’s proposed Online Safety Act which is meant to protect Australians from cyberbullying, terrorist material and image-based abuse.

The Australian porn industry is questioning why the powers exist if – as the eSafety Commissioner’s office claims – they are not intended to be used against those in the industry producing fetish content.

The office of the Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has confirmed that a proposed law could be used to force international services to delete online accounts hosting fetish content — but claims that isn’t how the law will be used.

The Federal Government has been working on an Online Safety Act that expands the eSafety Commissioner’s powers to “protect Australians from online harms” such as cyberbullying, image-based abuse, terrorist material and other harmful imagery.

Literature from the Department of Communications accompanying the draft act claims that the new law would “enhance” an existing online content scheme in the Broadcasting Services Act.

This entails extending the Commissioner’s take-down power for certain types of content to include international services, meaning a Federal Court could order a platform like Twitter or Facebook to boot a user off the platform.

Under Part 9 of the proposed law, class 1 material — which includes BDSM content or fictionalised incest fantasies — would be subject to this power.

In a submission made to the Department’s consultation about the draft law, Australia’s peak body for the adult industry has raised the alarm about the potential for the expanded online content scheme to disrupt the work of online sex workers and even limit the sexual expression of ordinary Australians online.

“You could have your business ruined in 24 hours if a complaint is made and a removal notice is issued, your content is taking down, accounts taken down and website taken down in the case of fetish content,” Eros Association policy and campaigns advisor Jarryd Bartle told Business Insider Australia.

A spokesperson for the eSafety Commissioner acknowledged that the law could be used that way.

They told Business Insider Australia that, while it may be within their power to do that, the Commissioner had not cracked down against fetish content with existing powers in the past.

“Our regulatory approach has always been to prioritise content depicting child sexual abuse and exploitation, as well as material that incites, instructs or promotes terrorism or violent extremism. This approach will not change under the new Act.

“In 2020 we saw a 90% increase in reports of child sexual abuse material, and our focus remains on getting this content removed from the internet as quickly as possible as we know this greatly helps to relieve the trauma experienced by victims.”

Eros Association’s Bartle welcomed the commitment from the spokesperson but questioned why the law is drafted to give the Commissioner powers they don’t intend to use.

“It raises the question, why is part 9 in there at all?” he said in a message.

Consultation for the Online Safety Act closes February 14.

