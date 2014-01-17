Australia Apologises For Border Protection Ship Accidentally Breaching Indonesian Waters

Immigration minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Getty

Australia has apologised to Indonesia for an Australian border protection ship which accidentally breached Indonesia waters.

Immigration Minister Scott Morrison told a press conference that this was in contravention of Australian policy.

An Australian boat inadvertently breached Indonesian waters several times on Wednesday as it was trying to intercept an asylumn seeker boat.

“We are taking steps to ensure this does not happen again,” Mr Morrison said.

Lieutenant General Campbell said the Australians believed they had been in their own waters.

“This is a very serious matter,” the Sovereign Borders commander said.

“I’m sure all those involved in the conduct of Operation Sovereign Borders regret any affront to Indonesia these events may have caused,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.