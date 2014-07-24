A New Krispy Kreme Location In Australia Has Become A Hotbed For Brawls, Fines and Knifepoint Robberies

Citizens of Adelaide have gone crazy for Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

A week after the much-anticipated doughnut store opened, police have been called to the location 20 times, MailOnline reports.

One of the more shocking incidents was a knifepoint robbery of two teens as they were loading six boxes of doughnuts in their car.

The alleged bandit got away with all 72 doughnuts.

Additionally, the authorities had to break up brawls between hungry customers who had been waiting in line for hours.

YouTube/9 News Adelaide It was big news in the South Australia city.

Aside from the violence, police have has issued 145 parking fines totalling $21,000 to drivers who parked illegally to get their hands on the desirable sweets.

But there’s a silver lining to getting a ticket — Krispy Kreme general manager Mark Higginbottom said that customers who show their fines will be given a box of free doughnuts.

This pandemonium should come as no surprise to local authorities, as Adelaide has been yearning for the glazed pastries for quite some time.

A SunriseOn7 correspondent reported, “If you’ve ever caught a plane to Adelaide from one of those states [NSW, Victoria, Queensland], you’ll know the overhead lockers are chockers with Krispy Kremes. We really, really love our doughnuts.”

