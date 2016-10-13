19-year-old American rookie scores a hat trick in his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs

In June, Auston Matthews became just the seventh American taken No. 1 overall in the NHL Draft. Four Months later he had a debut for the ages.

Not only did Matthews score in his debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he added two more later on. In fact, he scored three goal in the first 22 minutes of his NHL career.

Now that is how to make a debut for the 19-year-old from Arizona. He is just the fifth player to have a hat trick in their NHL debut.

Here are all three goals. The second one is a real beauty (via NBCSN).





His mum was in attendance, and needless to say, she was excited.





In fact, she started to cry after the third goal.

How good was this debut?

Just check out Matthews’ Wikipedia page.

