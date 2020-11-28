More Silicon Valley tech talent is flocking to Austin, Texas, during the pandemic. Here's what it's like in the growing tech hub of 'Silicon Hills.'

- The COVID-19 pandemic has appeared to bolster an exodus from the pricey San Francisco Bay Area to more affordable locales, including Austin, Texas.
- Dropbox CEO Drew Houston is among those who have announced their move to Austin in the last few months amid a widespread shift to remote work.
- Big Tech has noticeably made itself more at home in Texas’s capital in the last decade, but the industry has a long history in Austin.
Austin, Texas, is a hotbed for millennials, has a vibrant music scene, and was the country’s fastest-growing major metro area in 2018.
It’s also where droves of tech talent from Silicon Valley and beyond have been heading, if they haven’t landed there already. Google, Facebook, Atlassian, and Oracle have thousands of workers in Austin collectively. And Apple is shelling out $US1 billion for a new campus in North Austin, with the potential to add 15,000 more workers to its existing 7,000.
That migration has only appeared to grow more pronounced during the pandemic as office workers and CEOs adapt to working remotely, untethered to their now-shuttered corporate offices. Tech executives like Dropbox CEO Drew Houston have announced they’re moving to the Texas city, and Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale, who already lives in Austin, confirmed in early November that he is moving his venture capital firm, 8VC, there as well. Tesla founder Elon Musk is also building a new Cybertruck factory in Austin.
Austin’s considerably lower cost of living offers a nice reprieve from the sky-high costs in the Bay Area. It also has a vibrant movie scene and hosts the annual South by Southwest media and music festival, which was cancelled this year due to concerns surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
The recent tech boom isn’t Austin’s first rodeo â€” the industry has a long history in the capital city.
Here’s how the tech industry has ballooned in Austin â€” and why “Silicon Hills” is so appealing to workers and companies alike.
As the tech industry continues to blossom in Austin, Texas, the capital city earns more and more comparisons to its West Coast tech hub cousin.
Both it and Silicon Valley have experienced rapid tech growth in recent years and are grappling with the side effects that come with it.
Gentrification, rising housing costs, and a homelessness crisis are just some of the issues plaguing them.
But Austin is still leagues behind San Francisco in many respects, which might be why the Texas city has increasingly become a favourable relocation destination for San Francisco techies.
A 2018 LinkedIn survey placed Austin in the No. 5 spot in a list of the top 10 US cities San Francisco LinkedIn users were migrating to.
According to the US census, that influx is noticeable — Austin is the fastest-growing major metro area in the country.
And a 2018 Brookings report cast Austin as No. 6 in a list of US cities attracting the most millennials, making Austin a hotbed for young professionals specifically.
For those seeking a progressive culture, Austin’s got it — it’s the third-best LGBTQ city in the US, for one thing.
And although Texas is typically a red state, the city of Austin skews left. As the Austin-American Statesman’s Eric Webb writes, Austin is a “blueberry in the tomato soup of Texas.”
Throw in a vibrant nightlife and music scene, and you’ve got a good place to live in the “Live Music Capital of the World.”
Austin has also earned another moniker in recent years: Silicon Hills, named after the Central Texas region’s signature hill country.
But Austin is no stranger to tech — not even close. The industry has had a foothold in the capital city for decades.
IBM’s Austin track record traces all the way back to 1937 with the opening of a sales office. It was an early move that cemented the city as a future tech hub.
The same goes for Dell Technologies, the Austin area-based company established by now billionaire Michael Dell in 1984. Dell currently employs 138,000 workers worldwide, a reported 13,000 of which are in the Central Texas region.
And in 1983, Austin won a national competition to host the country’s first for-profit computer research consortium, providing a resource pool for the top tech companies in the US.
Known as the Microelectronics and Computer Technology Corp, or the MCC, it helped establish Austin as a bigger player in the tech world. The MCC stopped operations in 2000.
In the 1990s, the Capital of Texas Highway, to the northwest of downtown, was a stretch where many tech companies set up shop. They started congregating in downtown Austin instead in the early 2000s.
In 1996, Samsung planted its first chip manufacturing centre in Austin.
And as far as the Silicon Valley lineup goes, Apple has had a presence in Austin for over two decades now. There are 7,000 workers currently employed by Apple in Austin.
And there’s potential for many more — 15,000 to be exact. Apple broke ground last year on a $US1 billion campus in North Austin.
The new 3-million-square-foot campus will be less than a mile away from its current location that it opened in 2016, and will add an immediate 5,000 employees to Apple’s existing 7,000 Austin workers.
And Apple isn’t the only California company to have moved into the Texas city.
Mountain View-based juggernaut Google entered Austin’s tech ecosystem in 2007 with its acquisition of the email security and archiving service Postini.
There are now over 800 Google employees in Austin.
A good portion of them work in Google’s swanky new offices down the street from the Fibre space. Teams here work on everything from Android and G Suite operations to finance and marketing.
The company snagged 300,000 square feet across five floors in this sky-scraping building, which opened in 2017.
Right next door to it is a tower currently under construction, all 35 floors of which Google has leased, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman.
The 35-story tower will stand right next to the Austin Public Library. When the tower is complete, it will open up hundreds more Google jobs in the capital city.
Google’s office is right smack in the middle of downtown, where many other companies have gravitated toward in recent years.
There’s the $US2.9 billion co-working firm WeWork that has a handful of locations throughout the city.
Job site Indeed occupies 10 floors in a downtown office building, with more locations to the north of downtown in The Domain shopping centre. There are more than 1,600 Indeed employees in Austin.
The $US19 billion software maker Atlassian opened an Austin office in 2014 for its then-150-person team. The company now employs more than 400 people in its Austin office. And earlier this year, Atlassian said its employees can work from home permanently.
And thousands more are employed by other tech giants. Facebook has over 1,000 employees in the Austin area, Amazon has 5,600, and software company Oracle has 5,000 in its new waterfront campus.
The newer tech fledglings have also sprouted up in recent years. Local Austin startups, including RigUp and DISCO, raised a collective $US400 million in venture capital in January 2019.
Tech accelerator Capital Factory specifically has injected thousands of dollars into Austin, fuelling the city’s tech reputation.
The city’s established tech sector has also helped attract the US Army. Austin was chosen out of 150 US cities to house its new high-tech futures command centre.
The unit’s goal is to develop new defence technology — and it purposefully chose Austin in hopes that its “weirdness” culture could inspire some out-of-the-box thinking.
Clearly, tech has been a part of Austin’s DNA for decades now.
In the past eight years or so though, tech’s influence on Austin has begun to show considerably more…
…specifically, in the area’s real estate market: Austin’s median home value currently sits at $US427,116, compared to the national average of $US262,604.
The blossoming tech presence has spurred an affordability crisis, just as it has in San Francisco. As tech companies and workers continue to pour into the city, demand and home prices have increased as a result…
…so much so that Austin now has its first $US1 million neighbourhood, where the majority of homes boast an asking price of at least $US1 million.
The Barton Creek neighbourhood has historically been one of the city’s priciest zip codes and has seen its share of tech elite move in within the past couple of decades.
Renters in the city don’t have it much easier. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $US1,284 a month, but that jumps to $US1,992 in Downtown Austin.
And as more millennials, who usually rent instead of buy, flock to the city, the market will grow even more saturated, raising the rent in the process.
Home prices are projected to continue to rise as well, though at a more stable rate than in years prior…
…especially as West Coast companies continue to move to the Texas capital.
An estimated 300 California companies have relocated their offices to Texas within a one-year period.
And Austin’s considerably low cost of living, lower than in other tech-oriented cities, likely offers a nice reprieve for the transplanted workers.
A one-bedroom apartment in the city by the bay cost almost $US3,280, but those prices have been dropping during the pandemic.
Granted, Silicon Valley salaries are the largest in the industry. But even for the highest-earning Bay Area tech workers, the area’s cost of living ensures that property-owning and other aspects of a higher quality of life may remain just out of reach.
Making the move to Austin can translate to a bigger bang for your buck — salaries simply go further.
Austin’s zoning restrictions are also more lax than San Francisco’s, so developers have a better chance of keeping up with housing demand by building new inventory throughout the city.
Some of that inventory leans more toward luxury than affordable, like the Austonian downtown, where condos sell for anywhere between $US1,490,000 and $US6,995,000.
Though with so many high-earning techies in the city, there likely is a market for high-priced living.
With a wealth divide comes a homelessness crisis, which Austin has been grappling with. Homeless encampments on city streets have grown more and more pronounced recently.
The city of Austin made it legal for homeless people to sleep and set up camps in public areas that aren’t parks or footpaths. The city council told Fox 7 Austin that helping to solve the homeless crisis in Austin was its No. 1 priority for 2019.
Another side effect of Austin’s growing tech presence is the industry’s pervasive culture, which has brought a bout of change to the fabric of the city.
Case in point: electric scooters.
In April 2018, California-based electric scooter startups Bird and Lime illegally dropped hundreds of the dockless vehicles onto the streets of Austin before the city could impose regulations.
A similar ploy played out in San Francisco, angering residents and politicians alike, just like in Austin.
But Austin soon adapted by establishing guidelines for the ambitious companies.
And now, the city is crawling with licensed scooters, with locals and tourists alike taking to them to get around town.
Iconic Austin sites are speckled with them…
…like the “i love you so much” wall in the South Congress district.
Younger workers will likely continue to make up Austin’s workforce, especially with the nearby University of Texas serving as a talent pool for companies seeking to recruit freshly minted tech workers.
But job opportunities are just one of the drivers bringing millennials to Austin.
Austin also has vast music, art, food, and adventure scenes — all of which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Live Music Capital of The World usually provides an endless stream of concerts throughout the city year-round.
Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre is famous for its shows, like The Shins in 2012.
There are also annual music festivals, like Austin City Limits every fall.
And South by Southwest, an annual music festival that kicked off in 1987, is held every March. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Since its inception, SXSW has evolved from a music-only event and to include, among other things, a prominent tech conference, where techies and startups discuss industry trends and new innovations.
For adventurous folk, there’s Barton Springs Pool, the Greenbelt, and plenty of outdoor spaces.
But it’s Austin’s bar and eatery scene that keeps Austinites entertained morning to night.
There’s the city’s Sixth Street stretch in downtown Austin.
Not far away is Rainey Street, a drag of historic houses turned into bungalow bars.
And Austin’s East Side, although having been increasingly gentrified in recent years as a result of the influx of workers, also sports a hip bar scene.
So millennials and Gen Z have many reasons for moving to Austin.
And as long as big tech continues to expand in the capital city, so will the number of young workers.
