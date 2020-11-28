More Silicon Valley tech talent is flocking to Austin, Texas, during the pandemic. Here's what it's like in the growing tech hub of 'Silicon Hills.'

Katie Canales/Business Insider

The COVID-19 pandemic has appeared to bolster an exodus from the pricey San Francisco Bay Area to more affordable locales, including Austin, Texas.

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston is among those who have announced their move to Austin in the last few months amid a widespread shift to remote work.

Big Tech has noticeably made itself more at home in Texas’s capital in the last decade, but the industry has a long history in Austin.

Austin, Texas, is a hotbed for millennials, has a vibrant music scene, and was the country’s fastest-growing major metro area in 2018.

It’s also where droves of tech talent from Silicon Valley and beyond have been heading, if they haven’t landed there already. Google, Facebook, Atlassian, and Oracle have thousands of workers in Austin collectively. And Apple is shelling out $US1 billion for a new campus in North Austin, with the potential to add 15,000 more workers to its existing 7,000.

That migration has only appeared to grow more pronounced during the pandemic as office workers and CEOs adapt to working remotely, untethered to their now-shuttered corporate offices. Tech executives like Dropbox CEO Drew Houston have announced they’re moving to the Texas city, and Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale, who already lives in Austin, confirmed in early November that he is moving his venture capital firm, 8VC, there as well. Tesla founder Elon Musk is also building a new Cybertruck factory in Austin.

Austin’s considerably lower cost of living offers a nice reprieve from the sky-high costs in the Bay Area. It also has a vibrant movie scene and hosts the annual South by Southwest media and music festival, which was cancelled this year due to concerns surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.

The recent tech boom isn’t Austin’s first rodeo â€” the industry has a long history in the capital city.

Here’s how the tech industry has ballooned in Austin â€” and why “Silicon Hills” is so appealing to workers and companies alike.

As the tech industry continues to blossom in Austin, Texas, the capital city earns more and more comparisons to its West Coast tech hub cousin.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The capitol is seen in downtown Austin, Texas.

Source: Bloomberg

Both it and Silicon Valley have experienced rapid tech growth in recent years and are grappling with the side effects that come with it.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Transamerica Pyramid building is seen in San Francisco, California.

Source: Bloomberg

Gentrification, rising housing costs, and a homelessness crisis are just some of the issues plaguing them.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A homeless individual lays on the footpath in San Francisco, California.

Source: Austin-American Statesman and Bloomberg

But Austin is still leagues behind San Francisco in many respects, which might be why the Texas city has increasingly become a favourable relocation destination for San Francisco techies.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Downtown Austin, Texas.

Source: Business Insider

A 2018 LinkedIn survey placed Austin in the No. 5 spot in a list of the top 10 US cities San Francisco LinkedIn users were migrating to.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Passersby in Austin’s South Congress district.

Source: Business Insider

According to the US census, that influx is noticeable — Austin is the fastest-growing major metro area in the country.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Curbed Austin

And a 2018 Brookings report cast Austin as No. 6 in a list of US cities attracting the most millennials, making Austin a hotbed for young professionals specifically.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Austinites take a load off at one of the many bars lining the city’s Rainey Street district.

Source: Brookings

For those seeking a progressive culture, Austin’s got it — it’s the third-best LGBTQ city in the US, for one thing.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Austin Culture Map

And although Texas is typically a red state, the city of Austin skews left. As the Austin-American Statesman’s Eric Webb writes, Austin is a “blueberry in the tomato soup of Texas.”

Katie Canales/Business Insider A sticker on a car’s back window shows support for the one-time Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in Austin, Texas, in December 2018.

Source: Austin Culture Map and Austin-American Statesman

Throw in a vibrant nightlife and music scene, and you’ve got a good place to live in the “Live Music Capital of the World.”

Katie Canales/Business Insider A statue of Willie Nelson stands tall outside of Austin’s Moody Theatre.

Source: NME

Austin has also earned another moniker in recent years: Silicon Hills, named after the Central Texas region’s signature hill country.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Downtown Austin is seen from the Congress Avenue Bridge.

Source: The New York Times

But Austin is no stranger to tech — not even close. The industry has had a foothold in the capital city for decades.

Gregory Smith/Contributor/Getty Images A woman tests Dell computers on an assembly line in Austin, Texas, in October 1998.

Source: Austin-American Statesman

IBM’s Austin track record traces all the way back to 1937 with the opening of a sales office. It was an early move that cemented the city as a future tech hub.

Wikimedia Commons An IBM design studio in Austin, Texas, in 2015.

Source: Austin American-Statesmen

The same goes for Dell Technologies, the Austin area-based company established by now billionaire Michael Dell in 1984. Dell currently employs 138,000 workers worldwide, a reported 13,000 of which are in the Central Texas region.

John Locher/AP

Source: Austin Business Journal

And in 1983, Austin won a national competition to host the country’s first for-profit computer research consortium, providing a resource pool for the top tech companies in the US.

Wikimedia Commons The Microelectronics and Computer Technology Corporation headquarters in Austin, Texas, pictured here in 2005.

Source: Austin-American Statesman

Known as the Microelectronics and Computer Technology Corp, or the MCC, it helped establish Austin as a bigger player in the tech world. The MCC stopped operations in 2000.

Wikimedia Commons The Texas Capitol building pictured in 2006.

Source: Austin-American Statesman

In the 1990s, the Capital of Texas Highway, to the northwest of downtown, was a stretch where many tech companies set up shop. They started congregating in downtown Austin instead in the early 2000s.

Google Maps/Business Insider

Source: Austin-American Statesman

In 1996, Samsung planted its first chip manufacturing centre in Austin.

Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images Samsung Chairman Jong-Yong Yun (third from the right) along with Texas Governor Rick Perry (third from the left) at the grand opening ceremonies at Samsung Austin Semiconductor (SAS) for ‘Fab 2’ manufacturing facility in Austin.

Source: Austin-American Statesman

And as far as the Silicon Valley lineup goes, Apple has had a presence in Austin for over two decades now. There are 7,000 workers currently employed by Apple in Austin.

Suzanne Cordiero/AFP/Getty Images Apple’s campus in Austin, Texas, on December 13, 2018.

Source: City Lab

And there’s potential for many more — 15,000 to be exact. Apple broke ground last year on a $US1 billion campus in North Austin.

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images Apple’s future campus plans are displayed in the current Austin, Texas, campus on December 13, 2018.

Source: Apple

The new 3-million-square-foot campus will be less than a mile away from its current location that it opened in 2016, and will add an immediate 5,000 employees to Apple’s existing 7,000 Austin workers.

Google Maps/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider and City Lab

And Apple isn’t the only California company to have moved into the Texas city.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Google Fibre Space at 201 Colorado St. in downtown Austin.

Mountain View-based juggernaut Google entered Austin’s tech ecosystem in 2007 with its acquisition of the email security and archiving service Postini.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Google Fibre Space at 201 Colorado St. in downtown Austin.

Source: Google

There are now over 800 Google employees in Austin.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Google Fibre Space at 201 Colorado St. in downtown Austin.

Source: Austin American-Statesman

A good portion of them work in Google’s swanky new offices down the street from the Fibre space. Teams here work on everything from Android and G Suite operations to finance and marketing.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Google’s offices at 500 West 2nd St. in downtown Austin, Texas.

Source: Curbed Austin and Austin Culture Map

The company snagged 300,000 square feet across five floors in this sky-scraping building, which opened in 2017.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Google’s offices at 500 West 2nd St. in downtown Austin, Texas.

Source: Curbed Austin

Right next door to it is a tower currently under construction, all 35 floors of which Google has leased, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Google’s offices at 500 West 2nd St. in downtown Austin, Texas.

Source: Austin American-Statesman

The 35-story tower will stand right next to the Austin Public Library. When the tower is complete, it will open up hundreds more Google jobs in the capital city.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Austin Public Library.

Source: Austin American-Statesman

Google’s office is right smack in the middle of downtown, where many other companies have gravitated toward in recent years.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A view of downtown Austin from the Congress Avenue bridge.

Source: Austin-American Statesman

There’s the $US2.9 billion co-working firm WeWork that has a handful of locations throughout the city.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The WeWork location at 600 Congress Ave. in downtown Austin, Texas.

Source: Business Insider

Job site Indeed occupies 10 floors in a downtown office building, with more locations to the north of downtown in The Domain shopping centre. There are more than 1,600 Indeed employees in Austin.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Indeed’s downtown Austin office.

Source: Indeed and Austin American-Statesman

The $US19 billion software maker Atlassian opened an Austin office in 2014 for its then-150-person team. The company now employs more than 400 people in its Austin office. And earlier this year, Atlassian said its employees can work from home permanently.

Google Maps/Business Insider Atlassian occupies multiple floors in this high-rise at 303 Colorado St.

Source: Silicon Hills News and Business Insider

And thousands more are employed by other tech giants. Facebook has over 1,000 employees in the Austin area, Amazon has 5,600, and software company Oracle has 5,000 in its new waterfront campus.

Ilana Panich-Linsman for The Washington Post via Getty Images Content moderators work at a Facebook office in Austin, Texas, in March 2019.

Source: CNBC and Business Insider and Built In ATX

The newer tech fledglings have also sprouted up in recent years. Local Austin startups, including RigUp and DISCO, raised a collective $US400 million in venture capital in January 2019.

Heather Kennedy/Getty Images for SXSW Host Jacob Soboroff, left, speaks onstage at Startup Alley: Fastball Speed Pitches during the 2013 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Austin Convention Centre on March 10, 2013 in Austin, Texas.

Source: Built In Austin

Tech accelerator Capital Factory specifically has injected thousands of dollars into Austin, fuelling the city’s tech reputation.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters US President Barack Obama speaks with Capital Factory Founder Josh Baer, centre, and US Chief Technology Officer Todd Park during a tour of Capital Factory.

Source: Austin-American Statesman

The city’s established tech sector has also helped attract the US Army. Austin was chosen out of 150 US cities to house its new high-tech futures command centre.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, and Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville announce that Austin, Texas, will be the new headquarters for the Army Futures Command in 2018.

Source: US News

The unit’s goal is to develop new defence technology — and it purposefully chose Austin in hopes that its “weirdness” culture could inspire some out-of-the-box thinking.

Katie Canales/Business Insider An art installation in downtown Austin.

Source: US News

Clearly, tech has been a part of Austin’s DNA for decades now.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A view of downtown Austin, Texas.

In the past eight years or so though, tech’s influence on Austin has begun to show considerably more…

Katie Canales/Business Insider The South Congress district in Austin, Texas.

Source: Bloomberg

…specifically, in the area’s real estate market: Austin’s median home value currently sits at $US427,116, compared to the national average of $US262,604.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Frost Bank Tower in downtown Austin, Texas.

Source: Zillow and Zillow

The blossoming tech presence has spurred an affordability crisis, just as it has in San Francisco. As tech companies and workers continue to pour into the city, demand and home prices have increased as a result…

Katie Canales/Business Insider Pedestrians in downtown Austin.

Source: KXAN and Forbes

…so much so that Austin now has its first $US1 million neighbourhood, where the majority of homes boast an asking price of at least $US1 million.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The neighbourhood of Barton Creek in Austin, Texas.

Source: Business Insider

The Barton Creek neighbourhood has historically been one of the city’s priciest zip codes and has seen its share of tech elite move in within the past couple of decades.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The neighbourhood of Barton Creek in Austin, Texas.

Renters in the city don’t have it much easier. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $US1,284 a month, but that jumps to $US1,992 in Downtown Austin.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A leasing office in downtown Austin.

Source: Zumper

And as more millennials, who usually rent instead of buy, flock to the city, the market will grow even more saturated, raising the rent in the process.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Zillow,Austin Culture Map and Austin Curbed

Home prices are projected to continue to rise as well, though at a more stable rate than in years prior…

Katie Canales/Business Insider A scooter rider scoots across Austin’s Congress Avenue Bridge.

Source: Forbes

…especially as West Coast companies continue to move to the Texas capital.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Downtown Austin.

Source: Forbes

An estimated 300 California companies have relocated their offices to Texas within a one-year period.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A mural in Austin, Texas.

Source: Forbes

And Austin’s considerably low cost of living, lower than in other tech-oriented cities, likely offers a nice reprieve for the transplanted workers.

Katie Canales/Business Insider You can snag an avocado toast at Modern Market in downtown Austin for $US4.50.

Source: Bloomberg

A one-bedroom apartment in the city by the bay cost almost $US3,280, but those prices have been dropping during the pandemic.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Apartment buildings in San Francisco’s Mission neighbourhood.

Source: CNBCand Business Insider

Granted, Silicon Valley salaries are the largest in the industry. But even for the highest-earning Bay Area tech workers, the area’s cost of living ensures that property-owning and other aspects of a higher quality of life may remain just out of reach.

Katie Canales/Business Insider City-goers in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf district.

Source: Forbes

Making the move to Austin can translate to a bigger bang for your buck — salaries simply go further.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Austin’s South Congress district.

Source: Forbes

Austin’s zoning restrictions are also more lax than San Francisco’s, so developers have a better chance of keeping up with housing demand by building new inventory throughout the city.

Katie Canales/Business Insider New apartments sprouting up along South Congress in Austin, Texas.

Source: Bloomberg and City Lab

Some of that inventory leans more toward luxury than affordable, like the Austonian downtown, where condos sell for anywhere between $US1,490,000 and $US6,995,000.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Austonian in downtown Austin.

Source: Realty Austin

Though with so many high-earning techies in the city, there likely is a market for high-priced living.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

With a wealth divide comes a homelessness crisis, which Austin has been grappling with. Homeless encampments on city streets have grown more and more pronounced recently.

Brian Snyder/Reuters Daniel Webster, who is homeless, gets his head shaved at Lava Mae’s Pop-Up Care Village, which offers medical care, hair cuts, make-up, showers and other care to people in need.

Source: Fox 7 Austin

The city of Austin made it legal for homeless people to sleep and set up camps in public areas that aren’t parks or footpaths. The city council told Fox 7 Austin that helping to solve the homeless crisis in Austin was its No. 1 priority for 2019.

Brian Snyder/Reuters Jennifer, who is homeless, gets her hair cut at Lava Mae’s Pop-Up Care Village.

Source: KLEW and Fox 7 Austin

Another side effect of Austin’s growing tech presence is the industry’s pervasive culture, which has brought a bout of change to the fabric of the city.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Case in point: electric scooters.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

In April 2018, California-based electric scooter startups Bird and Lime illegally dropped hundreds of the dockless vehicles onto the streets of Austin before the city could impose regulations.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Texas Tribune

A similar ploy played out in San Francisco, angering residents and politicians alike, just like in Austin.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A scooter rider on South Congress Avenue.

Source: Business Insider

But Austin soon adapted by establishing guidelines for the ambitious companies.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: KXAN

And now, the city is crawling with licensed scooters, with locals and tourists alike taking to them to get around town.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Iconic Austin sites are speckled with them…

Katie Canales/Business Insider

…like the “i love you so much” wall in the South Congress district.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Younger workers will likely continue to make up Austin’s workforce, especially with the nearby University of Texas serving as a talent pool for companies seeking to recruit freshly minted tech workers.

Jon Herskovitz/Reuters A student on the University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas.

Source: Bloomberg

But job opportunities are just one of the drivers bringing millennials to Austin.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Austin also has vast music, art, food, and adventure scenes — all of which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Bangers in Austin’s Rainey Street district is known for its beer selection.

The Live Music Capital of The World usually provides an endless stream of concerts throughout the city year-round.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A band plays on the patio of Craft Pride in Austin’s Rainey Street district.

Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre is famous for its shows, like The Shins in 2012.

Andy Sheppard/Redferns via Getty Images The Shins play in Austin’s Moody Theatre in 2012.

Source: KUT

There are also annual music festivals, like Austin City Limits every fall.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images The atmosphere during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 14, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

Source: ACL Festival

And South by Southwest, an annual music festival that kicked off in 1987, is held every March. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Catherine McGann/Getty Images Johnny Cash performs at South by Southwest Music Festival in March 1994 in Austin, Texas.

Source: CNN and Business Insider

Since its inception, SXSW has evolved from a music-only event and to include, among other things, a prominent tech conference, where techies and startups discuss industry trends and new innovations.

Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Images for SXSW CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki and Nicholas Thompson speak onstage at Navigating the Video Revolution in the Digital Age during SXSW on March 13, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

Source: Curbed

For adventurous folk, there’s Barton Springs Pool, the Greenbelt, and plenty of outdoor spaces.

Elizabeth W. Kearley/Contributor/Getty Images Kayakers on Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin.

But it’s Austin’s bar and eatery scene that keeps Austinites entertained morning to night.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

There’s the city’s Sixth Street stretch in downtown Austin.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Shakespeare’s Pub on Austin’s Sixth Street.

Not far away is Rainey Street, a drag of historic houses turned into bungalow bars.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

And Austin’s East Side, although having been increasingly gentrified in recent years as a result of the influx of workers, also sports a hip bar scene.

Instant Street View Cenote cafe in East Austin.

Source: Bloomberg

So millennials and Gen Z have many reasons for moving to Austin.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Bar-goers in Austin’s Rainey Street district.

And as long as big tech continues to expand in the capital city, so will the number of young workers.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Scooter riders on Rainey Street.

