Austin Suicide Pilot Joseph Andrew Stack Planted Bomb At Airport, Bomb Squad Trying To Defuse

Apparently Joseph Andrew Stack had larger ambitions than ramming his plane into a government building.
NBC reports, via @breakingnews, that Stack also planted a bomb in a car at an airport, and that bomb squads are trying to defuse it.
Update: The good news is that the bomb is at the relatively minor Georgetown airport north of the city. Still, it’s a bomb.
