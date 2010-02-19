Austin Suicide Pilot Joseph Andrew Stack Planted Bomb At Airport, Bomb Squad Trying To Defuse

Apparently Joseph Andrew Stack had larger ambitions than ramming his plane into a government building.



NBC reports, via @breakingnews, that Stack also planted a bomb in a car at an airport, and that bomb squads are trying to defuse it.

Update: The good news is that the bomb is at the relatively minor Georgetown airport north of the city. Still, it’s a bomb.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.