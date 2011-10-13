This 'Austin Powers' Actor, Already Convicted Of Rape And Torture, Is Now Suspected Of Killing His Cellmate

Remember the guy who played Random Task in the first “Austin Powers” movie?



We didn’t either, at first — but now we definitely won’t forget him.

Joe Son, who played Dr. Evil’s henchman in the film, has had quite a grisly couple of real-life months.

Son was recently convicted in the 1990 gang rape and torture of a California woman.

(Son shot “Austin Powers” in 1996.)

Now, he’s suspected in the death of his cellmate, who was found dead Monday afternoon.

An autopsy on the cellmate could take place as early as today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.