Gigantic Sinkhole Swallows The End Of A College Football Field

Engineers at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee are working to repair a 50-foot wide, 40-foot deep sinkhole that opened up in its school’s football stadium.

Workers told NewsChannel5 that the sinkhole started out the size of a desk, but subsequent excavation revealed a massive cavern below. It has overtaken the corner of one end zone and a segment of the running track.

The stadium is currently undergoing renovations, and is expected to be finished by the fall. Sinkholes are common in the region and this is a relatively normal occurrence with campus construction, the school told Channel 5.

The thing is gigantic:

