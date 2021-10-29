Austin McBroom sued by the city of Beverly Hills for $200,000 after unsanctioned parade for ACE Family fans, according to complaint

Austin McBroom poses backstage during LivexLive’s Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms PPV Livestream @ Hard Rock Stadium on June 12, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for LivexLive

Austin McBroom has been hit with another lawsuit.

This time, the ACE Family YouTuber is being sued by the City of Beverly Hills for $US200,000 ($AU266,291).

The city says in a new complaint that McBroom hosted an unlawful gathering of fans.

The City of Beverly Hills is suing embattled YouTuber Austin McBroom after the city says he held an unsanctioned gathering of ACE Family fans for a “YouTube Takeover Parade.” The city is seeking monetary damages of no less than $US200,000 ($AU266,291), according to a complaint filed Tuesday in California’s Superior Court against McBroom and social media marketing executive Sheeraz Hasan.

The city alleges that McBroom, who has 19 million YouTube subscribers on the ACE Family channel, and Hasan, who recently made headlines for baselessly alleging he made TikTok star Charli D’Amelio famous, organized, promoted, and attended the unsanctioned gathering.

On May 29, 2021, McBroom and his wife Catherine led a parade of YouTube fans down Rodeo Drive. McBroom and Hasan both posted a flyer on their social media accounts advertising the event, while the McBrooms were photographed leading the parade. The parade was also heavily documented on social media as what appeared to be hundreds of people showed up.

Numerous media outlets, including The Los Angeles Times, reported that the meetup caused Rodeo Drive to shut down between 4:50 pm and 6:19 pm.

Austin McBroom is seen on May 29, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The City of Beverly Hills alleges in the complaint that McBroom and Hasan staged the gathering to “drum up publicity” for McBroom’s June 2021 boxing match against TikTok star Bryce Hall. The parade advertising did reference the “YouTubers vs. TikTokers” event, encouraging fans to support the YouTube fighters.

But according to the city’s complaint, McBroom and Hasan failed to apply for or receive a permit to hold a parade within city limits. The city says in the complaint that it found out about the parade from McBroom’s social media posts.

The complaint states that after viewing McBroom’s posts, the Beverly Hills Police Department planned for more than 35 officers, plus 7 Santa Monica police officers, 13 armed guards, one airship, and several administrative and contingency personnel to assist in the event of mass arrests. The LA Times reported that no arrests took place that day.

The city alleges in its complaint that Hasan instructed McBroom to “avoid the police” and continue the parade after officers began setting up roadblocks. After two hours, the complaint says, Beverly Hills officers were able to disperse the crowd and “clean the streets of litter and debris” left behind.

According to the complaint, the city seeks no less than $US200,000 ($AU266,291) split between McBroom and Hasan, citing alleged public nuisance, violations of the Beverly Hills Municipal Code, and negligence.

The new lawsuit comes amid several other legal hurdles in front of the McBrooms.

The boxing exhibition the parade preceded, “YouTubers vs. TikTokers,” has also caused legal trouble for McBroom. He’s being sued for $US100 ($AU133) million in damages by the media company he partnered with for the event, while celebrity fighters Tayler Holder and Nate Wyatt are also suing McBroom, claiming they weren’t paid in full.

Insider previously reported that the McBrooms’ $US10.1 ($AU13) million mansion was foreclosed on this month, they’ve petitioned to be released from two mechanic’s liens, and Catherine McBroom was sued for attempting “a coup” of her skincare line, according to a company she collaborated with.

Representatives for the city, McBroom, and Hasan didn’t respond to Insider’s requests for comment.