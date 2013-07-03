19-Year-Old Thrown In Jail After Allegedly Posting He Would 'Shoot Up A Kindergarten' To Facebook

After almost 100 days in jail, Austin man awaits trial over Facebook posting



NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Justin R. Carter never thought he’d be an object lesson in watching what you say in the social media.

The 19-year-old says he thought he was being edgy when he jokingly posted on Facebook that he was “going to shoot up a kindergarten.”

Now, after spending almost 100 days in a New Braunfels jail, he says he regrets the Feb. 13 posting.

He remains in Comal County Jail with a $500,000 bond pending a July 16 court date, charged with making a terroristic threat.

New Braunfels Police Lt. John Wells tells the San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/13pU47i) the threat was taken seriously after the Dec. 14 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut. 20 young children and six women died.

Online petitions in his support have garnered about 30,000 signatures.

