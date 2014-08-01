Tigers Outfielder Is Traded In The Middle Of An At Bat, Receives Standing Ovation

Cork Gaines
Just minutes before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers complete a 3-team deal that landed them David Price from the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, there was a problem. The Tigers were in the middle of a game against the Chicago White Sox and one of the players Detroit traded was standing in center field when the deal was completed.

In the seventh inning of the game, Tigers pitcher Joakim Soria had just thrown the fourth pitch to Gordon Beckham when there was some commotion in the Tigers dugout.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus came out to talk to the home plate umpire.

Rajai Davis then came out of the dugout and headed to center field in the middle of the at bat.

Jackson appeared to be confused at first and then ran off the field.

By this point, word of the trade had already filtered throughout the Tigers crowd and the fans gave Jackson a standing ovation as he returned to the dugout.

It was a cool moment made even better by the hugs he got in the dugout from teammates.

Here is the video. It’s great.

