Oman Oman, a junior at Austin High School in Minnesota, became a local legend after making a miracle, full-court buzzer beater to beat Northfield 56-55.

Oman grabbed a rebound with 1.6 seconds left and chucked it the length of the court. It went through the hoop just as time expired.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

