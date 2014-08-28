An Austin Brewery Is Selling A Case Of 99 Beers For 99 Bucks

“99 Bottles of Beer” was just taken to new heights, literally.

Austin Beerworks, a local Austin brewery, is offering a 99-pack of their award-winning Peacemaker ale for $US99 dollars. The case is called “Anytime Ale.”

The beers are packed in a 82-pound, 7-foot long case, most definitely requiring multiple people to take one down and pass it around … and haul it to the trunk.

According to Culture Map, the popular, extra pale ale won a silver medal at the 2011 Great American Beer Festival and is the first hoppy drink ever brewed by Beerworks.

The good news is, the hefty packages will be in stores starting Thursday.

The bad news is, they’re only available in limited quantities in Austin. Womp.

However, if you are in the area, you can follow Austin Beerworks’ social media for specific location announcements on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Watch them take the case out of a refrigerator in a convenience store:

You’ll definitely need to bring a friend or two:

Watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Austin Beerworks — Peacemaker Anytime Ale from Beef and Pie Productions on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.