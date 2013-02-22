Someone Sent Us 2 Bottles Of Wine Wrapped In Shredded Dollar Bills

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider
Folks in our newsroom get promotional packages from PR representatives on a daily basis.Most of it is junk that winds up on our office kitchen table, untouched.
But today we got one from a winery called Cecchetti Wine Company that we actually thought was pretty funny.
Here’s why it worked (and no, not because it included two bottles of wine).
The return address and heavy weight of the package tipped us off pretty quickly that we'd been sent wine. But the heavy cardboard box felt nice.
Looks like we weren't the only ones to receive some Austerity. According to the PR pitch, the company is also delivering bottles to the heads of seven Wall Street banks. Way to follow through with the theme.
Here's what the wine looked like. The red and white are both blends from California grapes, priced at $16.99 each.
