Here's Why It Doesn't Matter If You Want Austerity Or Not

Right now, the world is divided between two camps, one pro-austerity the other, pro-stimulus. Each side of the debate is spearheaded by a key pundit, in the case of austerity, Niall Ferguson, and stimulus, Paul Krugman.



Each says the world is doomed if we don’t do what they say.

But it doesn’t matter what either of these thinkers want or say, it matters what markets want.

If the market believes the threat of fiscal crisis in the U.S. is sincere, then the government must act to cut spending. Failure to act will leave the U.S. bond market under threat from speculators and ratings agencies, who will point towards a structural insecurity in our debt and deficit, real or otherwise.

A debt downgrade for the U.S. would have carry on effects globally, and lead to the treasuries being sold off by investors worried about their risk. The cost of U.S. borrowing would rise and then it might be too late to trim the deficit to keep the government functioning normally. A failed treasury auction could occur.

Markets, right now, want austerity. The amount of anti-administration chatter over profligate spending has been rising. European countries have already begun to take austerity measures from idea to reality.

Britain, notably, passed a second round of cuts today. Their aim is to keep “Britain open for business.” The UK is also seeking to ward off speculators from targeting the country, which has expansive deficits totaling 11% of GDP.

This administration may not consider markets relevant to policy making, but that may have to change swiftly if the U.S. wants to avoid a fiscal crisis.

Check out the UK’s latest package of austerity measures and how they would look in the U.S. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.