Austerity Protests Rock Europe: Check Out Explosive Photos From Spain

Workers are striking across Europe today, desperate to halt the relentless march toward government austerity.



Spain’s first general strike in eight years has broken out in moments of violence and arson.

We’ll have more images through the day of mass strikes in Greece and Brussels, where one tenth of the population is expected to march.

Early in the morning, police guard the bus depot Police guard a bus depot during a nationwide general strike organised by the Spanish unions, in Madrid, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Picketers hurled eggs at buses and blocked trucks from delivering produce to wholesale markets as Spanish workers went on a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Paul White) Protestors are blocking the road Workers block the road during a general strike in Barcelona, Spain, early Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. They protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Picketers hurl eggs at buses and block trucks from delivering produce Police push back pickets outside a bus depot during a nationwide general strike organised by the Spanish unions, in Madrid, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Picketers hurled eggs at buses and blocked trucks from delivering produce to wholesale markets as Spanish workers went on a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Paul White) A violent picketer is arrested Police detain a picket outside a bus depot during a nationwide general strike organised by the Spanish unions, in Madrid, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. The strike was called to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Paul White) The protest heats up A riot police runs as a patrol police car burns during riots in Barcelona, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Thousands of Spanish fill the streets Demonstrators march on Madrid's Gran Via, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano) Old and young are furious Protestors shout slogans against open stores on Madrid's Gran Via, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano) Riot police guard every open business Police protect a McDonalds' restaurant, open for business, on Madrid's Gran Via, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano) Riot police confront protesters Riot police confront demonstrators during riots in Barcelona, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) A protestor cries out after police brutality A Demonstrator reacts after being hit by riot police during riots in Barcelona, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) At least some people are enjoying themselves! A demonstrator takes pictures of a burning police car during riots in Barcelona, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/David Ramos) See why the workers are striking... Spain's Dire Choice: Quit The Euro Or Crush Its Own Wages >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.