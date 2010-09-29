Austerity Protests Rock Europe: Check Out Explosive Photos From Spain

Workers are striking across Europe today, desperate to halt the relentless march toward government austerity.
Spain’s first general strike in eight years has broken out in moments of violence and arson.
We’ll have more images through the day of mass strikes in Greece and Brussels, where one tenth of the population is expected to march.
Police guard a bus depot during a nationwide general strike organised by the Spanish unions, in Madrid, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Picketers hurled eggs at buses and blocked trucks from delivering produce to wholesale markets as Spanish workers went on a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Workers block the road during a general strike in Barcelona, Spain, early Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. They protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Police push back pickets outside a bus depot during a nationwide general strike organised by the Spanish unions, in Madrid, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Picketers hurled eggs at buses and blocked trucks from delivering produce to wholesale markets as Spanish workers went on a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Police detain a picket outside a bus depot during a nationwide general strike organised by the Spanish unions, in Madrid, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. The strike was called to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Paul White)
A riot police runs as a patrol police car burns during riots in Barcelona, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Demonstrators march on Madrid's Gran Via, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Protestors shout slogans against open stores on Madrid's Gran Via, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Police protect a McDonalds' restaurant, open for business, on Madrid's Gran Via, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Riot police confront demonstrators during riots in Barcelona, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A Demonstrator reacts after being hit by riot police during riots in Barcelona, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A demonstrator takes pictures of a burning police car during riots in Barcelona, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. Spanish workers staged a general strike Wednesday to protest austerity measures imposed by a government struggling to slash its budget deficit and overcome recession. (AP Photo/David Ramos)
