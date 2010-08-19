Austerity Is Ripping Greece To Shreds

Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO

The Greek economy is being torn to shreds by the very thing meant to save it, austerity, according to Der Spiegel.The list of awful results associated with the fallout from the country’s austerity measures is daunting. Here’s a quick rundown of how Greece’s economy has been cannibalised, according to Der Spiegel:



Unemployment in the port city of Perama has reached a staggering 70%

A quarter of shops on the key Athens shopping street of Stadiou have “for rent” signs

17% of all shops in Athens have filed for bankruptcy

The unemployment rate looks set to rise to 14.3% in 2011

And, as Der Spiegel notes, a newspaper in the country is calling on the government to pray to Mary, the mother of Jesus, to save the country’s economy.

Desperation.

