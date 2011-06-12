Austerity Is Self-Defeating

Photo: NYtimes.com

With Tim Pawlenty — who was supposed to be a sensible Republican — going all-in for high voodoo, I thought it’s worth pointing out that at the moment there’s a pretty good case that there is a kind of Laffer curve in which more is less and less is more. Namely, there’s a good case that fiscal stimulus right now would actually improve the long-run fiscal situation, while fiscal austerity makes it worse.

Here’s a repost of part of a post from last year. I’d note that the numbers are even more favourable now, with the real interest rate on 10-year bonds just 0.79 per cent as of yesterday.Read the rest of this article at the New York Times.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.