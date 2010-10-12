Austerity In Greece Leads To Amputations For Those With Diabetes

Photo: wikimedia commons

And you wonder why austerity isn’t going down so well in Greece.The Daily Caller (via Drudge):



This Saturday, one of Greece’s most respected newspapers, To Vima, reported that the nation’s largest government health insurance provider would no longer pay for special footwear for diabetes patients. Amputation is cheaper, says the Benefits Division of the state insurance provider.

This is what critics of Obamacare were worried about when they warned of “death panels” during that whole debate.

