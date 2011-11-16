Austerity Forces British Cocaine Users To Turn To 'Legal Highs'

Photo: Valerie Everett via flickr

A report by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction has found that tough austerity measures in the UK have forced many cocaine users to turn to “legal highs” as a cheaper alternative.The annual report published by the group found that while cocaine remains the most popular drug in Europe, economic downturns in a variety of countries may force a widespread movement of users to new “legal high” drugs.



These drugs are commonly sold through online stores, which the report notes are “distinguished by the speed at which suppliers circumvent drug controls by offering new alternatives”.

Wolfgang Gotz, director of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, told the London Times, “The fast-moving and increasingly joined-up world we live in is mirrored by an increasingly fast-moving and joined-up drugs market which appears quick to adapt to both threats and opportunities.

“This is reflected, not only in the sheer number of new substances appearing on the market, but also in their diversity and in how they are produced, distributed and marketed”.

Perhaps the most notorious legal high drug in the UK (now banned) was mephedrone, commonly known in “meow meow” in British tabloids.

