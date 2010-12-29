Austerity Britain To See Unemployment Surge Over 1% In 2011

The UK is likely to experience a 1.1% surge in unemployment in 2011 that will send the unemployment rate up to 9%, according to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.



According to the Telegraph, most of those projected job losses will be in the public sector, with 120,000 workers losing their government jobs. An additional 80,000 private sector workers are likely to lose their jobs in this scenario as well.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development say that this negative unemployment outlook is only likely if the economy in the UK under performs, which they expect it to due to fiscal tightening and other factors.

Read the full story at The Telegraph >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.