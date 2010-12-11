Austan Goolsbee: Hey, Can We Start Calling Some Of These Cuts 'Obama Tax Cuts'

If cablesphere rhetoric is anything to go by the left’s initial reaction against Obama’s tax deal seems to be reversing.



Last night Rachel Maddow, who spent much of Tuesday’s show railing against the President, spoke to Austan Goolsbye who defended the compromise.

The backdrop of the argument right now is that we are just coming out of the worst recession since 1929. Let’s leave everyone alone. Two years from now the fact that the high end tax cuts didn’t work, we shouldn’t have done them the first time around, we shouldn’t do them this time. I think that has to stand on its own. I don’t think it can stand on its own. I think in 2012, there’s a perfectly good opportunity to kill that. And the only thing I would disagree with a little bit in your characterization of 2012 is not all of those things are Bush tax cuts. A lot are the Obama tax cuts…the content is totally on the side of the president there.

Also: “We’re facing an environment where Congress could have done something that was substantially worse.”

Vid below.



