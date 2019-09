In the White House’s latest attempt to get the word out about the reality of the Bush tax cuts, Austan Goolsbee, council of economic advisors chairman, heads to the white board.



Watch as Goolsbee “breaks it down real simple.”

The White House (via Dealbreaker):



