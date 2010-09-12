Obama's Top Econ Chief: No Relief Coming In The Jobs Market

As the election draws near, comments made on the Sunday-morning talk shows are going to get more and more play.



So far we’ve seen two notable comments.

Austan Goolsbee — Obama’s new top econ chief — says on Fox News Sunday: “I don’t think the unemployment rate will be coming down significantly at any time in the near future,” according to POLITICO’s Mike Allen.

And John Beohner said on CBS that, if he must, he would be willing to keep the middle class Bush tax cuts, and let the ones for the rich expire.

