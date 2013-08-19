Aussies Pirate Breaking Bad More Than Anyone Else In The World

Photo: Getty/Andrew H. Walker

A nation first started as a penal colony is breaking world records for all the wrong reasons again, as Australians top the charts for the most notorious pirates of Breaking Bad on the planet. Aussie, Aussie, Aussie?

According to TorrentFreak, Aussies topped the charts for illegal downloaders pulling the return episode of Breaking Bad, with 16.1 per cent of the world’s traffic coming from within Australia. We weren’t too far ahead of the pack, however, with the US coming in at 16 per cent of the illegal downloaders, followed by Canada at just over 9 per cent.

Australia’s most pirate-happy city for the Breaking Bad return was Melbourne, with one in 20 illegal downloaders living there, while second place was claimed by Sydney, with one in 30 illegal downloaders hailing from the Harbour city.

This isn’t the first time Australia has set world records for piracy. Almost every successive return of Game Of Thrones sees Aussies nabbing headlines as the world’s most prolific pirates.

The latest piracy figures come after both Game Of Thrones and Breaking Bad have been fast-tracked to Australian screens just hours after release.

Seems Aussies either really love their TV or really hate paying for FOXTEL. Perhaps even both? [TorrentFreak]

Can the piracy epidemic be stopped?



