Aussies Beat American Top Dogs In Relay At Pan Pacs

The triumphant Australian men’s relay team at the Pan Pacific Championships at Gold Coast Aquatics yesterday. Photo: Matt Roberts/ Getty

The Australian men’s 4×100 metres freestyle relay team has won gold at the Pan Pacs championships on the Gold Coast.

After disappointing Olympic campaign in London, the Aussies rose to the challenge last night to beat the US powerhouse relay team, which included swimming great Michael Phelps.

Cameron McEvoy out-swam American Ryan Lochte in the final leg, bringing the team home with massive effort to win gold in a time of 3:12:80.

The feat over the Americans is a milestone for the struggling relay team, now a serious threat for the FINA World Championships in Russia next year.

