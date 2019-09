Getty/Jeff Topping

The Australian market is following the US down on disappointing American manufacturing growth numbers.

The S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.5% to 5,108.6.

In Asia, equities are being punished with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 3%.

