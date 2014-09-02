Aussie Startup DesignCrowd Has Doubled Payments To Designers To $20 Million In The Past Year

It took six years for DesignCrowd to reach $10 million worth of payments to its designers. Now the Australian crowdsourcing marketplace has doubled these payments to $20 million – and they have done it in just a year.

Not only has the business, which crowdsources graphic design work, from logos and business cards to WordPress and website design, experienced phenomenal success in Australia but it’s killing it the US too.

Now with 40% of its overall sales coming in from the US alone, DesignCrowd has set up shop in San Francisco.

“The US became our largest source of sales without any staff there, and it remains a huge opportunity for further growth,” said CEO Alec Lynch. “Setting up an office in San Francisco and hiring our first staff there is incredibly exciting and will allow us to continue growing there.”

The business, which launched in 2008, now aims to hit $40 million in designer payments next year, with the help of its acquisition of Worth1000, one the world’s most established online creative design communities.

“While DesignCrowd started in Australia, it is now a global marketplace, with users in over 100 countries,” said Lynch. And with designers in more than 165 countries, “DesignCrowd now has more designers on it than if you door-knocked every single graphic design agency in the United States”.

There are almost half a million designers on the site. It’s backed by more than $6 million in funding from Starfish Ventures and angel investors.

