Aussie startup Campaign Monitor just opened its new European HQ in London

Campaign Monitor staff in the Sydney office. Photo: Campaign Monitor.

The Australian startup responsible for marketing emails and newsletters from companies such as Adidas, Pizza Hut and Virgin wants to create 100 new jobs in Europe.

Campaign Monitor announced Thursday that it is setting up a European headquarters in London, initially to support its more than 25,000 British customers.

“Our investment in growing Campaign Monitor’s team in the UK underscores our commitment to customers in Europe ,” said Campaign Monitor chief executive Alex Bard. “Our growing team will support the accelerated momentum we’ve seen in the region.”

Campaign Monitor provides drag-and-drop tools for companies to send emails to its client base, as well as the facilities to track the engagement rates. The new office will be located in Shoreditch in inner city London.

Just last year the startup moved its global headquarters from suburban Sutherland to 40 levels above the Sydney CBD.

The company was established by Dave Greiner and Ben Richardson more than 10 years ago, but it was in 2014 when they captured headlines with a US$250 million partial sale to US venture capital funds.

