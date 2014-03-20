Aussie Startup Bigcommerce To Open SF Office, Offering 'Endless Summer' For Roving Engineers

Australian startup e-commerce site Bigcommerce is opening an office in San Francisco and will seek to hire 40 engineers in the next two months.

The company says engineers will be given the opportunity to have an “endless summer” working between Sydney and California.

The Sydney-based software startup raised $US40 million in a Series C funding round last year.

Bigcommerce was founded in 2009 by Eddie Machaalani and Mitchell Harper and enables small businesses to build and manage e-commerce sites.

In five years it has grown its merchant user base to 50,000 businesses across 137 countries.

The company’s co-founder Mitchell Harper said the company grew at over 100 per cent in 2013.

“This year we’re ramping up our engineering efforts and expecting to accelerate even faster – we’re hiring a killer leadership team, opening an office in downtown San Francisco and filling it with amazing local talent,” Harper said.

