Aussie retail investors hold more in Tesla than Rio, according to new analysis

(Kuang Da, JIEMIAN NEWS, VCG via Getty Images)

Retail investors are increasingly looking beyond ASX200 blue-chips to bet on overseas stocks.

The pandemic has helped spur strong growth in online share investing.

Figures from nabtrade highlight Tesla’s rise up the ranks of its clients’ top holdings.

Tesla has overtaken local resources heavyweights, Rio Tinto and Woodside, as the stock of choice on National Australia Bank’s online share trading platform, as more retail investors look beyond ASX200 blue-chips and bet on overseas stocks.

The pandemic has helped spur strong growth in online share investing, while buying offshore shares has become easier in recent years, and figures from nabtrade on Wednesday have underlined Tesla’s rise up the ranks of its clients’ top holdings.

The figures also show the growing popularity of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), another trend that has taken off in recent years, as investors seek a low-cost way of diversifying their share portfolios.

Nabtrade on Wednesday said the key trend it had seen in 2021 was the growing popularity of some big name international shares compared with certain well-known Australian stocks, highlighting Tesla in particular.

The electric carmaker – a volatile stock that surged by about 28 per cent this year – was in November ranked 11th in nabtrade’s list of the top holdings on its platform, up from 19th spot a year earlier.

This puts Tesla higher than local blue-chips including Rio Tinto, Woodside and Woolworths. The top ten itself was still made up of ASX heavyweights and one ETF: the big four banks, CSL, BHP, Wesfarmers, Telstra, Macquarie Group and Vanguard’s Australian Shares Index ETF in 10th spot.

Nabtrade director of investor behaviour, Gemma Dale, said the rise of Tesla was in part due to the high profile of its billionaire co-founder and chief executive Elon Musk, alongside a growing focus on environmental issues.

“People are very attached to him, traders are very attached to him,” Ms Dale said. “In addition to that, there’s a real trend towards ESG [environmental, social and governance] and more future-facing technology in the US,” she said.

Ms Dale also reported growing investor interest in environmental-focused sectors, including solar energy, electric vehicles and green hydrogen.

While local equities still dominate client portfolios, Ms Dale added the buying of overseas shares had grown faster than domestic shares in the past five years.

The figures come after the equity market has delivered healthy returns so far this calendar year, with the benchmark ASX200 index rising by about 10 per cent.

Commonwealth Bank-owned CommSec’s review of 2021 this week said ASX-listed telecommunications stocks had enjoyed a bumper year, gaining 25 per cent, followed by property trusts and financials.

The worst-performing sectors of the market for the year were energy, which lost 1.8 per cent, and information technology, which lost 5.6 per cent.

As online brokers report growth in overseas share investing, super funds are also expected to put a greater weighting on overseas shares over the long-term, as Australia’s market becomes increasingly crowded.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.