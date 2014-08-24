Aussie Rap Sensation Iggy Azalea Falls Off The Stage During A Performance In Hollywood

Iggy Azalea has fallen off the stage during a pre-concert for the MTV Video Music Awards at Hollywood’s Avalon Theatre.

The 24-year-old, who is now the most-searched-for musician on Google, was not hurt in the accident and continued on with the performance.

The rapper, who goes by of newclassic on Instagram, posted a video of the accident saying: “Sorry but it would be a crime not to share this with you all, I know I laughed. #StillFinishedtheSongTho #KeptOnRapping #TheShowMustGoOn”

In the past several months Azalea has risen to global fame with her hit “Fancy,” and has racked up seven nominations at this year’s MTV VMA awards, including for best video and best female act.

