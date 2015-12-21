The best punter in US college football is from Australia -- here's why everyone's talking about him

On Saturday against BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl, Utah punter Tom Hackett unleashed one of the best punts you’ll ever see.

Punting from his own 40, Hackett landed the ball perfectly inside the 1-yard line, spinning it so that it stayed out of the end zone. From the way the ball landed, you’d have thought Hackett had finessed a pooch punt from short range, but in reality he’d punted it from 60 — 60! — yards away.

Hackett is from Melbourne and played Australian rules at Scotch College where he went to school.

This punt perfectly encapsulates why the Australian-born punter is the two-time winner of the Ray Guy award, given each year to the best punter in college football. Here’s the kick:

And another angle:

When Hackett won this year’s Ray Guy award, he also gave a hilarious interview in which he explained that the reason he decided to take up American football is because deep down he’s fat, and thus doesn’t like to run very much.

Australian punters are slowly taking over college football and the NFL, and even if he’s the fattest, Hackett might also be the best (and coolest).

