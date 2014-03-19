Aussie Lamb Exporters Used A Korean Home Shopping Show To Sell $46,000 Of Meat in 30 Minutes

Australia, Korea and sheep have a long, proud history – this lot were used in 2012 to determine a Davis Cup round. Photo Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Move over Sam Kekovich, a South Korean celebrity chef helped sell 1.5 tonnes of Australian lamb in 35 minutes on a home shopping show.

Meat and Livestock Australia partnered with NS Home Shopping Company last month to sell Australian 4kg lamb packs worth A$73 with Korean-style cooking sauces. They sold 628 lamb packs, valued at A$46,200, in just 35 minutes.

Australian lamb consumption in South Korea rose 6% last year to 3175 tonnes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.