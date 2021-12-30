Australian investors emerged from the Christmas break with a festive optimism, driving the ASX close to a four-month high. Photo: Getty Images





IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said while sentiment has improved, investors should exercise caution through what can be an unpredictable period.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) closed the book on one of its strongest sessions in close to four months on Wednesday, as investors continue to show resilience amid record COVID-19 case numbers.

Australian investors returned to the market after a four-day Christmas break with a festive optimism that drove the market above 7,500 for the first time since October.

Among the biggest winners were the big four banks, lithium mining projects and major retail players like Woolworths, who each showed strength as the ASX 200 shot up 89.5 points, or 1.2%.

The days that follow Christmas can often bring a period of light, if unpredictable trade, but the sentiment among Australian investors this year was markedly optimistic.

The festive rally resulted in the local exchange’s fifth straight gain for the first time since early October, and took the market within 1.7% of the rattling highs seen through August.

More broadly, the All Ordinaries rose too, up 95.6 points or 2.5%, wrapping up at 7,840.3, while the Australian dollar was slightly down on Tuesday, buying only 72.31 US cents.

Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets, said it’s likely that investor sentiment had likely been propped up by faith in the global market’s ability to weather the long-term impacts of the Omicron variant, but urged caution on betting big on the post-Christmas period.

“However, with volumes in a holiday lull, one shouldn’t attempt to infer too much from the price action,” Rodda said.

“Nevertheless, even with Wall Street’s modest tech led drop overnight, which saw the S&P500 lose 0.1%, markets appear to be ending a positive year on a similarly positive note,” he said.

“The big theme circulating in the market right now is Omicron, given the dearth of news otherwise. Of course, inflation and Fed policy, plus US fiscal policy and Chinese economic policy are key issues.”

In Australia though it was the major banks that were rewarded with notable lifts. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained 1.3%, closing the day at $101.90 a share, while shares at Westpac were up 1.2% to close at $21.46.

Meanwhile, shares at NAB were up 1.3% to $29.25, and ANZ too saw a bump of 1.5% to $27.88, while Macquarie Group rounded them out with a 1.5% lift, closing at $207.21.

Investors also flocked to healthcare companies, as Healius and Sonic Healthcare each were lifted to new heights, while Imugene, Ramsay, Cochlear, Pro Medicus, and ResMed also saw marked gains.

The mining groups, however, were mostly flat. BHP sat tight at $41.33, while Rio Tinto saw a minor fall of 0.3% to $98.80. Only Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest’s Fortescue Metals was able to wring a minor gain of 0.2% out of the session, closing at $19.28.

Among some of the others to drag their feet near the top was Afterpay, which saw shares drop 1.8% to $85.08 after a slide in US tech stocks.