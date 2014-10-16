Aussie Golfing Legend David Graham Will Join The World Golf Hall Of Fame

Photo: David Graham/ USGA

Australian two-time major winner David Graham will join the World Golf Hall of Fame next year, to celebrate his prestigious career and contribution to the sport.

During his career Graham won the 1979 PGA Championship and the 1981 US Open, making him the second Australian ever to win multiple majors and the only Australian to win two different major championships.

He told Fox Sports: “[It] is the icing on the cake on what has been a nice career.”

“It’s been a long time but like they say good things are worth waiting for. I am ecstatic, I am honoured and I am very humbled and going to St Andrews would be the most special place you could have an induction,” he said.

Other inductees to be honoured in 2015 are Englishwoman Laura Davies, American Mark O’Meara and course designer A.W. Tillinghast.

Here’s some footage from United States Golf Association of Graham reflecting on victory in the 1981 U.S. Open.

