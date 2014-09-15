Aussie Golf Legend Greg Norman Almost Lost His Hand In A Chainsaw Accident

Australian golfing hero Greg Norman has injured himself while using a chainsaw.

Norman, aka “The Great White Shark”, is believed to have cut his hand while trimming mangrove plants at his property on Jupiter Island, Florida.

The Australian professional golfer and entrepreneur posted the following image to his Instagram account today, accompanied by this message:

‘Working with a chainsaw ALWAYS be respectful of the unexpected. I was one lucky man today. Damaged, but not down & out. Still have left hand.’

One week earlier, this post was uploaded to Norman’s account.

