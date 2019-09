Brutal day for the Australian dollar.

First it dived after the Fed’s hawkish press conference.

Then just now it’s falling after that bad Chinese Flash PMI.

This is the perfect storm: Weakening demand for commodities from China, and a strengthening US dollar thanks to an improving US economy and monetary tightening.

