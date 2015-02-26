Aussie dollar traders hated the Capex data

IK KIL CENOTE, MEXICO – OCTOBER 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Ginger Huber of the USA dives from the 20 metre platform during the finals of the seventh and last stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Women’s World Series, Ik Kil cenote, Yucatan, Mexico. (Photo by Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images)

The Capex data was weaker than expected for Q4 2014. That was a bit of a shock for markets.

It was the huge drop in the first estimate for the 2015-16 financial year to just $109.8 billion, the lowest initial estimate in 5 years, which attracted the attention of Aussie dollar traders.

AUDUSD 15 minute chart (Go Markets, MT4)

AUDUSD is now back below 0.7850 after briefly touching 79 cents last night. There is a real chance now that with this data pointing to more RBA rate cuts offshore sellers will join the fray as the day progresses and they get to their desks.

