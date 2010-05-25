Aussie Dollar Setting Up For A Fresh Dive

The Australian dollar has been falling over the last few hours, but now just hit a new air-pocket:



On a longer-term chart, it looks as if it’s just cratering. It probably has something to do with the fact that the futures market is predicting an interest rate cut, despite the fact that Australia led the global rate-hike cycle since last year.

(Charts via Finviz)

