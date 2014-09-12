Aussie Dollar Sellers Are Being Relentless In Morning Trade

Photo: Getty

The Aussie dollar recovered off the overnight low of 0.9087 back above 91 cents at one stage this morning but as we have seen over recent days – any strength, however small, is bringing out the sellers once again.

So far the Aussie is off a little less than half a cent from the high at 0.9063 and the selling is becoming relentless as we head towards midday.

There were many who felt positions might be squared into the end of the week and that the Aussie might rally a little today. So far that’s not the case and Aussie dollar selling is close to turning into a rout.

