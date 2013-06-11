The Australian Dollar Is Sinking Like A Stone

Joe Weisenthal

Another day, another decline for the Aussie dollar, which has fallen below 94 cents against the US dollar.

Screen Shot 2013 06 11 at 4.11.32 AM

FinViz

The latest bout of selling comes after a weekend of very poor Chinese data, which shows falling external trade.

The Australian dollar is one of hedge funds’ favourite currencies to short, thanks to weak commodity prices, and a weakening Chinese economy, which are of course related ideas.

