The Australian Dollar Is Sinking Like A Stone

Another day, another decline for the Aussie dollar, which has fallen below 94 cents against the US dollar.
|
The latest bout of selling comes after a weekend of very poor Chinese data, which shows falling external trade.
The Australian dollar is one of hedge funds’ favourite currencies to short, thanks to weak commodity prices, and a weakening Chinese economy, which are of course related ideas.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.