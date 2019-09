BOOM! The economy in the Pacific is alive!



Australia just reported March job gains of 44K vs. 5K expected.

So, huge beat, and a great sign that the economy isn’t getting clobbered by the Chinese “landing.”

The Aussie dollar just insta-spiked.

Photo: FinViz

