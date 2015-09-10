Aussie dollar jumps on the back of strong jobs numbers

After a rocky start, the Australian dollar ended a volatile Asian session back above the US 70 cents level.

In the final throes of trade the Aussie currently sits at .7002, having been as low as .6943 earlier in the session.

A surprisingly-strong Australian employment gain in August – up by 17,400 compared to forecasts for an increase of 5,000 – saw the Aussie move off its lows, grinding its way higher over the remainder of the session.

The full scoreboard can be found below.

AUD/USD 0.7002 , -0.0012 , -0.17%

0.7002 , -0.0012 , -0.17% AUD/JPY 84.61 , 0.11 , 0.13%

84.61 , 0.11 , 0.13% AUD/CNY 4.4708 , -0.0019 , -0.04%

4.4708 , -0.0019 , -0.04% AUD/EUR 0.6245 , -0.0014 , -0.22%

0.6245 , -0.0014 , -0.22% AUD/GBP 0.4559 , -0.0006 , -0.13%

0.4559 , -0.0006 , -0.13% AUD/NZD 1.1155 , 0.0211 , 1.93%

Looking ahead, data releases this evening include

