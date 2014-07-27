Aussie Daniel Geale Has been Defeated In The World Boxing Title By Gennady Golokin

Geale at a training session. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/ Getty

KO king Gennady Golovkin has defeated Aussie Daniel Geale TKO in just three rounds.

Playing for the world WBA and IBO middleweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Kazakh fighter dominated Geale in all three rounds.

Despite a solid first round by Geale, Golokin remained ahead of the Aussie and had him on the floor earlier in the second.

“Real Deal” Geale’s third round didn’t improve when he was knocked out with a signature swing from Golokin.

The win takes Golovkin’s undefeated record up to 30-0, with 27 KOs.

