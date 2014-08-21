Aussie Cyril Baldock, 70, Becomes The Oldest Person To Swim The English Channel

Cyril Baldock has become the oldest person to swim the English Channel at the ripe age of 70 years and nine months.

The Bondi local and avid clubbie smashed the monster 34km swim in 12 hours and 45 minutes, breaking Englishman Roger Allsopp’s record, who did the swim in 2011 at the age of 70 years and four months.

His support crew tweeted from the event at regular intervals: “At 3hr mark: still at 70spm! Sun is up & spirits high! pulling away from swimmers passed!”, and “Hour 5 – still going well with 70spm. Gatorade & voltaren in last feed. Dover a distant memory – heading for next shipping lane.”

The halfway mark was celebrated with a photo.

Half way mark in sight! Spirits still high and swimming 68spm. Weather is magic! pic.twitter.com/3KIp0NRXUb — Cyril Baldock (@BaldockCyril) August 20, 2014

It was at the 11-hour hump when Baldock started to hurt but kept going.

11hr update: still at 70spm. Starting to hurt but still enjoying it. France slowly coming into view. — Cyril Baldock (@BaldockCyril) August 20, 2014

And then a message of thanks from the new record holder.

I made it! I'm officially the oldest person to swim the English Channel – time 12hrs 45min. Me & my crew are all well! Thx for the support — Cyril Baldock (@BaldockCyril) August 20, 2014

It was Baldock’s second time to swim the Channel. He completed the iconic journey when he was 41 in a time of 10 hours and 44 minutes.

The swim was to raise money for cancer research.

Goodluck @BaldockCyril in your mission to become the oldest person in the world to swim across the English Channel! pic.twitter.com/vyDf9dZfUr — Melanoma Institute (@MelanomaAus) August 14, 2014

